Kavanaugh accuser to meet with FBI in SF about death threats, according to report

There are new developments involving Bay Area professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.According to the New York Times, Christine Blasey Ford will be talking to the F.B.I. in San Francisco this afternoon -- not about Kavanaugh (which they are not investigating) but about online and telephone death threats against her family.Neighbors told ABC7 News that Blasey Ford's sons had also received death threats. The family has since moved to a safer place.The Palo Alto professor recently went public with sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.Kavanaugh has strongly denied anything happened.