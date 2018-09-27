VIDEOS FROM HEARING:

It was an emotional and dramatic day on Capitol Hill as the Senate investigated allegations of assault against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified first. Then the U.S. Supreme Court nominee gave his testimony in the early afternoon.Both had unlimited time for their opening statements.In hers, Blasey Ford described the alleged assault."I was pushed from behind into a bedroom," she said. "I couldn't see who pushed me. Brett and Mark came in and locked the door. There was music playing. It was turned up louder by either Brett or Mark. I was pushed onto the bed and Brett got on top of me. He began running his hands over my body and grinding into me. I yelled, hoping someone might hear me. His weight was heavy. He groped me and tried to take off my clothes. He had a hard time was very inebriated and I was wearing a one piece bathing suit underneath. I believed he was going to rape me."After senators questioned Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh went before the committee and also gave a very emotional opening statement."This has destroyed my family and my good name," he said. "A good name built up through decades of hard work and public service. This whole two week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit. Fueled with pent up anger about president trump and 2016 election. Fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record. I swear today under oath before the Senate, nation, family and God. I am innocent of this charge."