<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4268366" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is again denying a woman's allegation he sexually assaulted her at a party three decades ago. The White House released a new statement Monday from the nominee in which he calls the claim "completely false." The woman, Christine Blasey Ford, came forward Sunday in an interview with The Washington Post.