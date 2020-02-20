Amy Klobuchar says Myon Burrell case should be reviewed during Nevada debate

LAS VEGAS -- Amy Klobuchar says she thinks it's important that evidence related to a high-profile murder case she oversaw as Minnesota prosecutor be reviewed by her successors.Klobuchar was asked during Wednesday night's debate how voters of color should trust her judgment after her handling of the case in which a black teen was sentenced to life after a flawed police investigation.Questions about the Minnesota senator's oversight of the case emerged after an Associated Press investigation into the case of Myon Burrell, who was 16 when he was apprehended in the 2002 death of an 11-year-old girl.Klobuchar said that of the three people convicted in the case, one "was investigated by a journalist and I think it's very important that that evidence come forward."No gun, fingerprints or DNA were ever recovered, and the case against Burrell relied on the testimony of a teen rival who offered conflicting stories when identifying the trigger man, who was standing 120 feet away, mostly behind a wall, the AP reported.The AP also uncovered questionable police tactics in the case, including an investigator who offered cash for information and interviewed a prison inmate who said that he was the triggerman and that Burrell was not on the scene when Tyesha Edwards was shot and killed.Klobuchar, whose office prosecuted the case, has raised the case throughout her political career - even during her 2020 presidential campaign - as an example of how she helped find justice for victims of violence.After the AP's story, Klobuchar said evidence in the case should be reviewed, and an exchange earlier this week about the cast on "The View" was especially heated.