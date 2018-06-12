Korean War veterans cautiously optimistic after Singapore summit

Many Korean War veterans never thought this day would come.For those veterans the Korean War Memorial in San Francisco's Presidio is a remembrance of the so-called forgotten war.They're happy the historic summit was held. "A half year ago it was unthinkable that we would be engaged in this kind of thing," said Donald Reid, a former Marine Sgt.in Korea." "I thought it was a good step forward," said Marine Colonel John Stevens, who was a Captain at the battle of Inchon.Stevens is disappointed the two leaders did not formally end the War.When the fighting ended in 1953, both sides signed only an armistice and not a peace treaty. The two Koreas are technically still at war. "I was surprised at that. I thought that was one of the things they were going to do."Richard Friedman was an Army Sgt.He's for peace but not sure it's going to happen. "I just don't trust both of them. And that's my sentiments and that's my feelings."Marv Pheffer joined the Marines he says just to get out of the Bronx, where he grew up. He's disappointed there's no time table for denuclearization. "I think that's important cause it's easy to kick the can down the road and keep on doing it." Former San Francisco Mayor Frank Jordan was 19 when he was drafted.He's glad the Joint Statment calls for the return of POW/MIA remains."Apparently the Chairman is interested in allowing that to happen. So there is progress being made." All four said there's still a lot of work that needs to be done.But they agree, the two leaders at least opened the door by meeting face to face.