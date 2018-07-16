Lawmakers call Trump's performance 'bizarre,' 'shameful'

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3772746" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

President Donald Trump says he sees no reason why Russia would interfere in the 2016 election. Trump resisted when asked Monday to condemn Russian meddling in the election. Instead, he complained about a Democratic National Committee computer server and emails belonging to Hillary Clinton, the Democrat he defeated to win the presidency. (WPVI)