LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Across the nation on Saturday, demonstrators will be participating in "March for Our Lives" events to call for stricter gun control laws. San Francisco-based Lyft has announced they'll be giving free rides to those attending the marches. Click here for details.

Here's a look at rallies and marches taking place here in the Bay Area:

  • 10 a.m. - A rally will take place at Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland. Organizers say they'll "march/BART" to San Francisco to join demonstrators there at 1 p.m. Details here.

  • 10 a.m. - A march will take place in Downtown Benicia. Organizers say they'll gather at the corner of 1st Street and B Street and will continue to the City Park for a rally. Details here.

  • 10 a.m. - A march and rally will begin at the Livermore High School football field on 4th Street. Details here.

  • 11 a.m. - A march will take place in Downtown Richmond. Organizers say they'll march from Nevin Plaza to Civic Center. Details here.

  • 11 a.m. - The rally in San Jose takes place at City Hall. Details here.

  • 11 a.m. - A march will take place at Civic Park in Walnut Creek. Details here.

  • 12:30 p.m. - A march will take place at Beresford Park in San Mateo. Organizers say the event will begin with student speeches and will continue with a march down 20th Avenue and El Camino Real to the Hillsdale Caltrain Station. Details here.

  • 1 p.m. - The rally in San Francisco will start at Civic Center Plaza and will continue with a march. Details here.

  • 1 p.m. - A rally will take place at Courthouse Square in Redwood City. Details here.

