BRETT KAVANAUGH

'Listening sessions' held in SF's Dolores Park as Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to Supreme Court

A group called Sidewalk Talk held free 'listening sessions' in San Francisco's Dolores Park on Oct. 6, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There was strong reaction in the Bay Area Saturday to the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

"It's sad news. The Supreme Court could suffer irreparable damage," said David Jones from Monterey, Calif.

RELATED: Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as 114th United States Supreme Court justice in private ceremony

A group called Sidewalk Talk set up free listening sessions in Dolores Park in San Francisco. The sessions were open to anyone who wanted to share their feelings about the Kavanaugh confirmation or last week's testimony by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who lives and works in Palo Alto.

Ford alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school.

"The message some women have gotten is how does my government represent me if unsafe characters are given positions of authority?" said Sidewalk Talk organizer Traci Ruble.

RELATED: Bay Area lawyer who went to Yale with Brett Kavanaugh: 'I hadn't seen him that angry'

Some believe Kavanaugh lacks the temperament to sit on the Supreme Court.

But Bay Area Republicans disagree.

"This confirmation should have been unremarkable, the fact it was delayed by last-minute allegations is a shameful commentary on our society," said Republica National Committee California Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon.

Democrats disappointed by the confirmation hope it will energize voters and get them to the polls in November.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
