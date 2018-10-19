POLITICS

SF nuns say they are caught in the crossfire over a battle over birth control

EMBED </>More Videos

Seven nuns from the Little Sisters of the Poor listened in court as attorneys argued over whether the nuns should have to hand out contraceptives. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Seven nuns from the Little Sisters of the Poor listened in court Friday morning as their attorney and attorneys for the state of California argued over whether the nuns should have to hand out contraceptives to women, which violates their religious beliefs.

The case is before the Ninth Circuit Court which has not yet made a decision.

The three judges asked several questions during the hearing. The attorney for the Little Sisters of the Poor, Mark Rienzi, liked what he heard in court and is feeling good about their case.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra released a written statement saying "Women are entitled to make their own healthcare decisions without interference from politicians or their employers. Congress made clear that all women and their families have the right to access cost-free birth control under the ACA. The Trump administration's rules attempt to trample these rights with no regard for public comment or the rule of law. We will continue to fight for a woman's right to access cost-free birth control and make independent decisions about her own reproductive healthcare."

Rienzi thinks the nuns are in the crossfire of a political fight. He believes the state just wants to sue President Donald Trump because it is good politics. The sisters of the poor want out of the issue.

The judges have not said when they will issue a decision.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsreligionwomen's healthcourt casetrialbirth controlnunSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
What do you do with all that political mail?
California officials respond after Trump blames state for wildfires
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 11
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 10
More Politics
Top Stories
Ticket rush: Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion
Gunman at large after shots fired at Oakland police officer
Truck slams into high voltage transformer at Milpitas mall
States first Amazon Go store may open soon in SF
Mega Millions jackpot: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
'BIG MISUNDERSTANDING': Mother of abandoned child says
Couple visits 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day
Show More
Trump Organization sues man who died in Trump Tower fire
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
What life is like now for man arrested at age 11 for murder
UPS holds one-day hiring blitz in Bay Area
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm start, cooler ending to weekend
More News