election

LIVE: 2019 Bay Area Election Results

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here is a look at election results from races being contested around the Bay Area.

Watch the live stream above for the latest election coverage from ABC7 News.

Tonight several citywide offices are on the ballot in San Francisco.

There are no offices being contested in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma Counties.

Voters are asked to weigh in on ballot measures in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Sonoma Counties.

SAN FRANCISCO



MAYOR - 62,141 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)
Joel H. Ventresca - 4,259
Wilma Pang - 1,541
Robert L. Jordan,Jr. - 945
Ellen Lee Zhou - 10,431
London N. Breed* - 41,921
Write-In - 0
*Incumbent

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS -- DISTRICT 5 - 6,733 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 54 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)
Ryan Lam - 431
Dean Preston - 2,776
Nomvula O'Meara - 93
Vallie Brown* - 3,433
Write-In - 0
*Incumbent

CITY ATTORNEY - 54,026 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)
Dennis J. Herrera* - 54,024
Write-In - 2
*Incumbent

DISTRICT ATTORNEY - 63,864 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)
Suzy Loftus* - 19,963
Leif Dautch - 11,497
Nancy Tung - 16,124
Chesa Boudin - 16,278
Write-In -2
*Appointed Incumbent

PUBLIC DEFENDER - 52,556 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)
Manohar "Mano" Raju* - 52,553
Write-In - 3
*Appointed Incumbent

SHERIFF - Total Votes - 51,434 %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)
Paul Miyamoto - 51,434
Write-In - 0

TREASURER - Total Votes - 52,699 %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)
Jose Cisneros* - 51,698
Write-In - 1
*Incumbent

PROPOSITION A - 67,780 Total Votes - %
1 Precincts of 474 Reporting
Affordable Housing Bonds
Yes - 63.34%
'No - 33.93%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage

PROPOSITION B - 65,696 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting
Department of Disability and Aging Services
Yes - 69.29%
No - 24.99%

PROPOSITION C - 67,963 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting
Regulating Vaping Products & E-Cigarettes
Yes - 76.46%
No - 21.08%

PROPOSITION D - 67,704 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting
Ridesharing Service Business Tax
Yes - 61.7%
No - 35.47%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage

PROPOSITION E - 67,110 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting
Affordable Housing Zoning Changes
Yes - 68.67%
No - 27.64%

PROPOSITION F - 66,451 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting
Campaign Contribution Limits & Ad Disclaimers
Yes - 72.36%
No - 23%

ALAMEDA COUNTY



Dublin USD Governing Board Member, Area 3, Short Term - Total Votes - 485
0 Precincts of 3 Reporting
NP - Catherine Kuo - 78.14%
NP - Malcolm Norrington - 21.86%

MEASURE G - 2,861 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 9 Reporting
Piedmont Unified School District Parcel Tax Extension
Yes - 81.27%
No - 18.73%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage

MEASURE H - 2,853 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 6 Reporting
Affordable Housing Bonds
Yes - 74.22%
No - 26.78%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY



MEASURE L - 10,166 Total Votes - 28.59%
0 Precincts of 43 Reporting
Brentwood Zoning
Yes - 29.58%
No - 70.27%

MEASURE H - 3,658 Total Votes - 22.41%
0 Precincts of 15 Reporting
El Cerrito Parcel Tax Extension
Yes - 78.05%
No - 21.71%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage

MARIN COUNTY



FAIRFAX TOWN COUNCIL - 815 Total Votes - 14.35%
Vote for 2
0 Precincts of 5 Reporting
Cindy Swift - 33.03%
Stephanie Hellman - 29.52%
Renee L. Goddard* - 37.45%
*Incumbent

NOVATO CITY COUNCIL -- DISTRICT 1 - 1,461 Total Votes - 20.02%
0 Precincts of 8 Reporting
Susan Wernick - 56.23%
Jim Petray - 43.77%

NOVATO CITY COUNCIL -- DISTRICT 3 - 1,180 Total Votes - 18.08%
0 Precincts of 7 Reporting
Eric Lucan* - 78.89%
Kevin Morrison - 21.11%
*Incumbent

NOVATO CITY COUNCIL -- DISTRICT 5 - 1.093 Total Votes - 21.12%
0 Precincts of 5 Reporting
Amy Peele - 51.61%
Marie K. Hoch - 43.04%
Melissa Galliani - 5.35%

SAN ANSELMO TOWN COUNCIL - 1,407 Total Votes - 15.56%
0 Precincts of 6 Reporting
Vote for 2:
Kim Pipkin - 25.52%
Tom King - 8.78%
Ford Greene* - 31.21%
Steve Burdo - 34.49%

MEASURE E - 2,462 Total Votes - 25.21%
0 Precincts of 6 Reporting
Reed Union School District Parcel Tax
Yes - 73.36%
No - 26.64%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage

MEASURE F - 815 Total Votes - 14.35%
0 Precincts of 5 Reporting
Fairfax Municipal Services Parcel Tax
Yes - 74.48%
No - 25.22%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage

MEASURE M - 1,407 Total Votes - 15.56%
0 Precincts of 6 Reporting
San Anselmo Memorial Park Parcel Tax
Yes - 28.97%
No - 71.03%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage

SAN MATEO COUNTY



City of Brisbane Council Member - 905 Total Votes - %
Madison Davis - 50.28%
Terry O'Connell - 49.72%

City of Burlingame Council Member - 8,144 Total Votes - %
Emily Beach - 38.64%
Donna Colson - 37.16%
Mike Dunham - 24.20%

City of San Bruno Council Member - 9,183 Total Votes - %
Linda Mason - 28.63%
Marty Medina - 27.57%
Stephan A Marshall - 22.25%
Irene O'Connell - 21.55%

San Mateo- Foster City School District Governing Board Member - 20,795 Total Votes - %
Alison Proctor - 35.38%
Ken Chin - 32.99%
Annie Tsai - 31.62%

MEASURE B - 618 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 4 Reporting
Brisbane Hotel Tax
Yes - 67.96%
No - 32.04%

MEASURE C - 620 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 4 Reporting
Brisbane Liquid Storage Business Tax
Yes - 82.10%
No - 17.90%

MEASURE E - 614 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 4 Reporting
Brisbane Cannabis Business Tax
Yes - 79.32%
No - 20.68%

MEASURE G - 5,183 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 35 Reporting
San Bruno Business Tax
Yes - 61.70%
No - 38.30%

MEASURE H - 12,952 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 103 Reporting
Redwood City School District Parcel Tax
Yes - 65.36%
No - 34.64%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage

MEASURE I - 5,466 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 31 Reporting
Cabrillo School District Parcel Tax
Yes - 74.11%
No - 25.89%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage

SONOMA COUNTY



MEASURE B - 4,330 Total Votes - %1
11 Precincts of 22 Reporting
Rohnert Park Urban Growth Limits
Yes - 3,932
No - 398

MEASURE C - 498 Total Votes - %
7 Precincts of 8 Reporting
Occidential Community Service Parcel Tax
Yes - 401
No - 97
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage

MEASURE D - 331 Total Votes - %
2 Precincts of 3 Reporting
Bodega Bay Fire District Spending Limit
Yes - 310
No - 21

MEASURE E - 2,958 Total Votes - %
14 Precincts of 24 Reporting
Gold Ridge Fire District Parcel Tax
Yes - 1,981
No - 977
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage

MEASURE F - 1,343 Total Votes - %
10 Precincts of 14 Reporting
Graton Fire District Parcel Tax
Yes - 987
No - 356
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscomarinbrentwoodsan mateosonomaelection resultselection 2019votingelectionselection
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELECTION
Election Day: Races worth following on Bay Area ballots
ABC News/Washington Post poll: Dems extend lead vs. Trump
2019 Election: San Francisco mayor's race preview
SF district attorney race is worth watching
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Election Day: Races worth following on Bay Area ballots
SF district attorney race is worth watching
Kincade Fire: Vineyard owner loses $250,000 in grapes
Disturbing video shows altercation involving minors, security at SF mall
WATCH IN 60: Lawmakers meet with PG&E, proposed express lanes, mini horse on BART
'The Little Mermaid Live!': Behind-the-scenes look at dress rehearsal, set
Gov. Gavin Newsom pressures PG&E to 'transform' utility
Show More
Police surround motel after possible sighting of escaped inmate
Mayors pushing to make PG&E customer owned
SF moves forward with carpool, express lane plan for Hwy 101, I-280
Distinguished science award goes to Bay Area teen
Kittens glued to TV as black cat interrupts NFL game
More TOP STORIES News