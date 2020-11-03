vote 2020

Election Day live results: A look at presidential race in battleground states, California, Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From the presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in battleground states to races in California and across the San Francisco Bay Area. Find all the results live here.

ELECTION DAY 2020: Live updates on presidential election, California and Bay Area polls

Join us at 8 p.m. as we kick off our Election Day coverage on abc7news.com, Facebook, YouTube and our connected TV streaming apps.

We will provide you with the latest results from around the San Francisco Bay Area as well as who is leading in the presidential election.

See All National Results

Here are the latest Election 2020 results:


(Bookmark this page to back later for a live look at results as the polls close)



NATIONAL RESULTS:


LIVE: President & U.S. Congress: National view

LIVE: President: California view

LIVE: U.S. Congress: California view

LIVE: Arizona presidential results

LIVE: Connecticut election results

LIVE: Delaware election results

LIVE: Florida election results

LIVE: Georgia election results

LIVE: Illinois election results

LIVE: Indiana election results

LIVE: Michigan election results

LIVE: New Jersey election results

LIVE: New York election results

LIVE: North Carolina election results

LIVE: Ohio election results

LIVE: Pennsylvania election results

LIVE: Texas election results

LIVE: Wisconsin election results

See All National Results

CALIFORNIA RESULTS:


LIVE: California Propositions

LIVE: California State Offices

BAY AREA RESULTS:


LIVE: Measure RR - Caltrain Tax

LIVE: Alameda County

LIVE: Alameda County Measures

LIVE: Contra Costa County

LIVE: Contra Costa County Measure

LIVE: Marin County

LIVE: Napa County

LIVE: San Francisco County

LIVE: San Mateo County

LIVE: San Mateo County Measures

LIVE: Santa Clara County

LIVE: Santa Clara County Measures

LIVE: Solano County

LIVE: Solano County Measures

LIVE: Sonoma County

LIVE: Sonoma County Measures

ELECTORAL MAP: How Pres. Trump, Biden could win the 2020 presidential election
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas breaks down the paths to victory for President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.



Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniadonald trumpelection dayvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldelectionpresident donald trumpvice president joe biden
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2020 Election Day: How to watch ABC7 News live coverage
LIVE: Updates and resources for Election Day 2020
2020 Election Predictions: Vote in our live polls now
Map shows biggest Trump, Biden donors in SF Bay Area
VOTE 2020
California 2020 live presidential election results
IL 2020 live presidential election results
What's happening with Election Day 'robocalls'?
US Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Map shows Bay Area precincts that voted for Trump in 2016
LIVE: Updates and resources for Election Day 2020
Map shows biggest Trump, Biden donors in SF Bay Area
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
2020 Election Day: How to watch ABC7 News live coverage
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
How the electoral college works in the 2020 presidential election
Show More
How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means
2020 Election Predictions: Vote in our live polls now
Map shows every Bay Area voting location
Free food, other Election Day 2020 deals
From the 2020 election, some new political terms
More TOP STORIES News