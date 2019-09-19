LIVE: EPA revokes California's authority to set emission standards

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sacramento has vowed to fight Washington's attempt to remove the state's higher car emission standards. It is yet another in a series of battles between California and the Trump administration.But what would this mean for the environment, our health and our economy?Let's start with the Facts. There are nearly 15 million registered vehicles in California."And those cars and trucks here in our state and across the country are the nation's largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions," said State Attorney General Xavier Becerra.Under the leadership of then Republican Governor Ronald Reagan, the California Air Resources Board was created.Eventually, the state received a waiver from the federal government to set our own higher car-emission standards. California has also required car manufacturers to sell more hybrids and electric cars.The Trump administration wants to revoke that waiver."This is the fight of a lifetime for us. We have to win this," vowed Mary Nichols of the California Air Resources Board who was joined by the Governor and the Attorney General. They announced the state is ready to block the move in court."It's about the oil industry, period, full stop. It's not about the car manufacturers, not about consumers, it's not about the health, it's not about our economy," expressed Governor Gavin Newsom.But in a series of tweets, the President wrote, "Lifting the waiver would produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially SAFER."Safer, because according to Mr. Trump, it will encourage drivers to buy newer cars at a lower price.The Chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party told me it makes sense to him."It's funny, I had an older car and I got a newer one a few years ago with all the new safety features and you feel safer to drive," maintained John Dennis.Without a waiver, California will eventually see more tailpipe pollution. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District says this would also have an impact on our health."We could see more spare the air days, we could see smoggier skies and most devastating is the health impact we see from our Bay Area residents," said Kristine Roselius of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.