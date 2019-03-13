LIVE: Gov. Newsom announces suspension of death penalty in California

The Governor will issue an executive order for the immediate shutdown of the execution chamber at the prison. The last execution in the state was in 2006.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
In prepared remarks today, Newsom will call the death penalty "inconsistent with our bedrock values." Experts say the decision may be a financial one, as much as it is a moral one.
"Running the mechanism of death whether it's the prisons the death row itself whether it's the legal formalities that are there it's wildly expensive," said Newsom.
President Donald Trump says he's not "thrilled" with California's plan to halt death penalty executions and has responded on Twitter.
Defying voters, the Governor of California will halt all death penalty executions of 737 stone cold killers. Friends and families of the always forgotten VICTIMS are not thrilled, and neither am I!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris has also responded.
The death penalty is immoral, discriminatory, ineffective, and proven to be unequally applied. I applaud Governor @GavinNewsom for his decision to put a moratorium on this deeply flawed system of capital punishment in California.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 13, 2019