LIVE: Mike Bloomberg speaks at economic roundtable in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Democratic Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is in Stockton participating in a roundtable discussion on housing and economic opportunity.Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs is expected to endorse Bloomberg today.The former New York City Mayor also recently garnered the endorsement of San Jose's Mayor Sam Liccardo."Mike Bloomberg has shown time and time again that he's willing to take on big oil, he's willing to take on the gun industry, he's willing to take on big soda with Coke and Pepsi," Liccardo told ABC7 News.Later today, Bloomberg is scheduled to appear with Former Governor Jerry Brown at the American Geophysical Union convention in San Francisco.According to the Chronicle, Brown is not expected to endorse Bloomberg, but they will talk about climate change.Bloomberg is bypassing early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire... instead opting to focus on California and other states that vote on Super Tuesday in March."His issue advocacy is very much in line with where Democratic primary activists are going to be, so he's got to sell his positives on policy," said Republican strategist Lanhee Chen, Ph.D. "The endorsement is significant... not just because of who Liccardo is, but also because of the brand of that Liccardo has in California and Northern California politics."A recent UC Berkeley poll found Bloomberg to be the first choice of just 2-percent of the state's likely Democratic voters, but some experts say the races remain open.