After the funeral on Thursday, President George H.W. Bush will take one final ride to College Station to his final resting place.



These are some of the best intersections along the route to see the Bush 4141 train: https://t.co/dqGlgRCDGT pic.twitter.com/WiRPGQbEiC — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) December 3, 2018

The nation bid a final farewell to late President George H.W. Bush in a ceremony at Washington National Cathedral.The ceremony caps three days of remembrance by dignitaries and ordinary citizens as they honored the Republican president who oversaw the post-Cold War transition and led a successful Gulf War, only to lose re-election in a generational shift to Democrat Bill Clinton in 1992.Thousands of people waited in line for hours to pay their respects to the president, who had been lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda since Monday until Wednesday morning's service.President Trump has ordered the federal government closed Wednesday for a national day of mourning. The day of mourning means the major U.S. stock markets and some banks will be closed.The U.S. Postal Service will not make regular deliveries. Flags on public buildings are flying at half-staff for 30 days.Following the service at the National Cathedral, Bush is being flown to Houston with a scheduled arrival of around 4:30 p.m. CST. His body will be transported by motorcade to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where he and his wife regularly worshiped.A public viewing of Bush's casket will be held at the church starting after 6 p.m. CST Wednesday until 6 a.m. CST on Thursday.On Thursday, a private funeral service with about 1,200 invited guests will be held at the church starting at 10 a.m. CST. After the hour-long service, a motorcade will transport Bush's casket to a train station north of Houston, near the international airport named after Bush.A ceremony will be held at the train station as Bush's casket is loaded onto a Union Pacific train. The train will take about 2 hours to travel roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) to the city of College Station, home to Bush's presidential library at Texas A&M University.The locomotive has been painted the colors of the Air Force One plane used during Bush's presidency and bears the number "4141" in honor of the 41st president. The casket will be in a car with Plexiglas windows to allow people to see it during the trip, according to McGrath, the family spokesman.The train is scheduled to arrive in College Station on Thursday around 3:45 p.m. CST. Bush's casket will then be transported by motorcade to the presidential library, where he will be buried at the gated family plot near his wife and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia at age 3. Barbara Bush died on April 17 at their Houston home. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other U.S. presidential couple.Ceremonies at the presidential library will include a missing man formation flyover. The casket will then be rolled along a path through woods, over a bridge and over a creek for burial during a private graveside service with Bush's family.