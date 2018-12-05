GEORGE H.W. BUSH

WATCH LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush in state funeral today

The nation is honoring the memory of President George H.W. Bush

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
The nation will bid a final farewell to late President George H.W. Bush in a ceremony Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral, the nexus of state funerals.

VIDEO: Family of Pres. George HW Bush greeting mourners
George W. Bush and family visited with visitors wishing to pay their respects to his father, former Pres. George H.W. Bush, on Tuesday.



The ceremony at 11 a.m. EST will cap three days of remembrance by dignitaries and ordinary citizens as they honored the Republican president who oversaw the post-Cold War transition and led a successful Gulf War, only to lose re-election in a generational shift to Democrat Bill Clinton in 1992.
The four living ex-presidents are coming - among them, George W. Bush will eulogize his father - and President Donald Trump will attend but is not scheduled to speak. Also attending: one king (Jordan), one queen (Jordan), two princes (Britain, Bahrain), Germany's chancellor and Poland's president, among representatives of more than a dozen countries.

WHO WILL BE THERE: World leaders scheduled to attend funeral



Also expected in the invitation-only crowd: Mike Lovejoy, a Kennebunkport electrician and fix-it man who has worked at Bush's Maine summer estate since 1990 and says he was shocked and heartened to be asked to come.

A LIFETIME OF SERVICE: Experience the legacy of President George H.W. Bush
PHOTOS: Remembering President George H.W. Bush


On Tuesday, soldiers, citizens in wheelchairs and long lines of others on foot wound through the hushed Capitol Rotunda to view Bush's casket and honor a president whose legacy included World War military service and a landmark law affirming the rights of the disabled. Former Sen. Bob Dole, a compatriot in war, peace and political struggle, steadied himself out of his wheelchair and saluted his old friend and one-time rival.

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole was helped from his wheelchair to salute at the casket of the late president.



Bush's service dog Sully also visited the president's casket in the Capitol Rotunda. Sully served faithfully and was treated as a member of the family as Bush's casket left a Houston funeral home on Monday.

The golden lab came from America's VetDogs non-profit organization in New York and began providing assistance and companionship to the president in June. Sully will go on to help wounded soldiers.

RELATED: Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda

Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' visits Bush 41 at the Capitol Rotunda


Thousands of people have waited in line for hours to pay their respects to the president, who has been lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda since Monday.

National Day of Mourning
President Trump has ordered the federal government closed Wednesday for a national day of mourning. The day of mourning means the major U.S. stock markets and some banks will be closed.


The U.S. Postal Service will not make regular deliveries. Flags on public buildings are flying at half-staff for 30 days.

National Day of Mourning for President George HW Bush: What you need to know

Following the service at the National Cathedral, Bush will be flown to Houston on Wednesday with a scheduled arrival of around 4:30 p.m. CST. His body will be transported by motorcade to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where he and his wife regularly worshiped.

A public viewing of Bush's casket will be held at the church starting after 6 p.m. CST Wednesday until 6 a.m. CST on Thursday.

READ MORE: How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston

Final Farewell
On Thursday, a private funeral service with about 1,200 invited guests will be held at the church starting at 10 a.m. CST. After the hour-long service, a motorcade will transport Bush's casket to a train station north of Houston, near the international airport named after Bush.

A ceremony will be held at the train station as Bush's casket is loaded onto a Union Pacific train. The train will take about 2 hours to travel roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) to the city of College Station, home to Bush's presidential library at Texas A&M University.

The locomotive has been painted the colors of the Air Force One plane used during Bush's presidency and bears the number "4141" in honor of the 41st president. The casket will be in a car with Plexiglas windows to allow people to see it during the trip, according to McGrath, the family spokesman.

HOW TO WATCH: Where to watch Pres. George H.W. Bush's procession
Burial in College Station
The train is scheduled to arrive in College Station on Thursday around 3:45 p.m. CST. Bush's casket will then be transported by motorcade to the presidential library, where he will be buried at the gated family plot near his wife and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia at age 3. Barbara Bush died on April 17 at their Houston home. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other U.S. presidential couple.

Ceremonies at the presidential library will include a missing man formation flyover. The casket will then be rolled along a path through woods, over a bridge and over a creek for burial during a private graveside service with Bush's family.

President George H.W. Bush will lie in state in Washington D.C. with a public visitation in Houston, before his final resting place in College Station.

FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
PHOTOS: George HW Bush state funeral
WATCH TODAY: George HW Bush funeral, memorial services
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
