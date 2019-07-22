Republican group's 'Jihad Squad' Facebook post draws condemnation

The Illinois Republican Party Chairman's Association posted a movie-like poster on its Facebook page depicting Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan with weapons under the title, "the Jihad Squad." These are the same Democratic congresswomen that President Trump has attacked in recent tweets and comments.
Cook County Democratic Party Chair Toni Preckwinkle denounced the post, calling it racist and inflammatory. Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider also condemned it.
"I strongly condemn evoking race or religion as the basis for political disagreement," Schneider said in a statement. "The recent social media post coming from the IRCCA does not reflect my values or the Illinois Republican Party's values. Bigoted rhetoric greatly distracts from legitimate and important policy debates and further divides our nation. My intense disagreement with the socialist policies and anti-semitic language of these four congresswomen has absolutely nothing to do with their race or religion. I urge everyone who also opposes them to keep the rhetoric focused on policy and political ideology."
The post was deleted.
A later post on the Illinois Republican County Chairmen's Association signed by President Mark Shaw called the controversial post "unauthorized" and said it is "an unfortunate distraction from the serious debate surrounding the policies advocated by these four socialist members of the United States House of Representatives."
Ahmed Rehab, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations in Chicago, felt the apology was hollow.
"It's one of those things where, 'We're not sorry we said it, we're sorry we got caught,'" he said. "I think that they probably believe that they can get away with it."