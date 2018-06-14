London Breed discusses challenges growing up in San Francisco

It was the return of the prodigal son, in this case -- daughter. San Francisco's next mayor, London Breed, came back to her elementary school in the neighborhood that saw her grow up. Her supporters, young and "more experienced" came to hear her message of unity and hope for all San Franciscans.Forty-three-year-old London Breed came to deliver her official victory speech at Rosa Park Elementary--back then it was called Rafael Weill."It reminded me of when I had my first fight, yes I won," she said.Those who know her say she left here with a "fighting" spirit, even though Breed admits she didn't always believe in herself. She grew up in the Western Addition neighborhood where drugs and shootings were not uncommon."All those challenges that exist here I wondered why me, why my community? And I never thought, never thought the opportunity to be mayor of the city and county of San Francisco was even possible," she told students.Her closest allies on the board of supervisors came to support her, so did some of San Francisco's old guard like former supervisors Annemarie Conroy and Carole Migden."She will bring a city-wide vision. The district election process in many ways has minimized and diminished the role of the board members, each concerned with little natty things," said Migden.Her message of resilience resonated with those who look up to her.Breed reiterated her promise to address homelessness, expand affordable housing and work for all San Franciscans. "So much hopelessness but I feel strongly that it will be a new day for San Francisco, a new day for San Francisco."