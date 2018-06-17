The woman who will become SF’s Mayor joined us this morning to talk priorities. London Breed to be sworn July 11th. pic.twitter.com/nXENkVmSqM — carolyn tyler (@ctylerabc7) June 17, 2018

Interviewing SF’s soon-to-be Mayor. London Breed set to be sworn in July 11th. 2nd woman/1st Black female Mayor.. pic.twitter.com/zeoLvfV0Xa — carolyn tyler (@ctylerabc7) June 17, 2018

After days of suspense following the June 5 election, San Francisco will soon swear in a new mayor.Board of Supervisors President London Breed will take office once the votes are certified.She joined ABC7 News on Sunday morning to talk about her priorities as mayor.