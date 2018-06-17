SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --After days of suspense following the June 5 election, San Francisco will soon swear in a new mayor.
RELATED: London Breed gives victory speech in San Francisco's mayor race
Board of Supervisors President London Breed will take office once the votes are certified.
She joined ABC7 News on Sunday morning to talk about her priorities as mayor.
Get all the latest Election Day 2018 stories and videos from ABC7 here.
Click here for more stories related to San Francisco Mayor-elect London Breed.
The woman who will become SF’s Mayor joined us this morning to talk priorities. London Breed to be sworn July 11th. pic.twitter.com/nXENkVmSqM— carolyn tyler (@ctylerabc7) June 17, 2018
Interviewing SF’s soon-to-be Mayor. London Breed set to be sworn in July 11th. 2nd woman/1st Black female Mayor.. pic.twitter.com/zeoLvfV0Xa— carolyn tyler (@ctylerabc7) June 17, 2018