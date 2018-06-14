London Breed gives victory speech in San Francisco's mayor's race

She grew up a block away from the school and described hearing gunshots and seeing drug deals as a child. She said she never thought the opportunity to become mayor was possible.
Breed said San Francisco is struggling and promised to roll up her sleeves and get to work. Homelessness was the first topic she mentioned. She said she will create safe injection sites and give the homeless the support they need. "It's about treatment on demand. It's about making sure people have a chance to get the support they need," Breed said.
This was set up as a press conference, but questions were difficult as it was more of a celebration atmosphere.
When Breed was asked about who her successor would be on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, she said that question is for another day.
Officials say the earliest day Breed could assume office as Mayor is July 10.
