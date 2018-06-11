2018-ELECTION

London Breed maintains narrow lead in San Francisco mayoral race

EMBED </>More Videos

London Breed is now 1,601 votes ahead of Mark Leno, maintaining her narrow lead. (AP Photos)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco Department of Elections released the latest results Monday in the race to fill the mayoral seat left empty by the late Ed Lee.

London Breed is now 1,601 votes ahead of Mark Leno, maintaining her narrow lead. She was up 1,580 votes on Sunday.

There are an estimated 18,000 provisional and absentee ballots to count.

YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE: Bay Area June 2018 Election Day results

Elections officials just released these new numbers:

Board of Supervisors President London Breed has 50.38 percent.

State Senator Mark Leno has 49.62.

On Election Night last Tuesday, these two two candidates finished neck-and-neck.

Leno was about one percentage point ahead of Breed, after taking the majority of third place finisher, Jane Kim's, supporters.

The race narrowed over the next three days.

RELATED: London Breed takes the lead in SF mayor's race

The turning point came on Saturday as absentee ballots were counted. Breed pulled ahead.

And Sunday, she widened her lead over Leno -- 50.4 versus 49.6 percent.

Breed spokesperson Tara Moriarty says Breed is waiting and watching like everyone else. "She's very excited to see the outcome. Because for a lot of us in San Francisco, we feel like we're in a state of limbo."

Leno issued a statement before this latest count, "It remains to be seen over the next few days, but it's not over."

While it's not over, Breed's camp is feeling confident.

They released a map Monday afternoon showing the she won most precincts in the city.

Breed supporters hope it'll be enough for victory in the closest election for mayor in recent San Francisco history.

See see how the ranked-choice voting unfolded by each round here.

VIDEO: Here's how ranked-choice voting works
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco has been using ranked-choice voting since 2004. Here's how it works.

Get all the latest Election Day 2018 stories and videos from ABC7 here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsLondon Breedmark leno2018-electionelection 2018vote 2018votingsf mayors raceSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH LIVE: 2018 California Primary election results
VIDEO: Here's how ranked-choice voting works
London Breed takes the lead in SF mayor's race
2018-ELECTION
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
East Bay congressman says he may run for president in 2020
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
PHOTOS: London Breed sworn in as SF mayor
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News