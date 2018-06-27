LONDON BREED

London Breed officially named mayor of San Francisco

After an exhaustive and at times confusing mayoral election, London Breed has been named the official mayor of San Francisco weeks after her closest competitor Mark Leno conceded in the race. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
After an exhaustive and at times confusing mayoral election, London Breed has been named the official mayor of San Francisco weeks after her closest competitor Mark Leno conceded in the race.

VIDEO: Get to know San Francisco's new mayor London Breed
Did you know that London Breed has lived in San Francisco all her life? Here are some more essential facts on the new mayor of San Francisco.


Breed was certified by the board of elections as the winner on Wednesday, taking 50.55 percent of the vote and 115,977 votes in total.

Mark Leno took in 49.45 percent of the vote and 113,431 votes in total.

For background on the San Francisco mayor's election, visit this page.
