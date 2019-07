'Look what I did to her sons': President Trump responds to Barbara Bush's criticism of him in new book

In an interview with The Washington Times , President Donald Trump suggested that former First Lady Barbara Bush had a right to be nasty to him.Trump then said quote "look what I did to her sons."The President was responding to a new biography of Mrs. Bush in which she reportedly kept a countdown clock to the end of Trump's term.Trump was very critical of her sons, former president George W. Bush and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who dropped out of the 2016 race.