Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom brought his wife and four kids with him to cast his ballot Tuesday morning in Larkspur.After he voted, Newsom met with reporters and said he is feeling good about the election, but not overconfident. "At the end of the day, election day is what matters most. And we'll be monitoring north and south to see if there is any anomalies. At least as I walked here, I haven't checked my cellphone yet, things are looking favorable. But again it doesn't matter until the polls close at 8 p.m. and every vote is counted," Newsom said.Newsom said he has been following the polls that show him as the frontrunner, but also pointed out that it is election day that matters and it all hinges on voter turnout.Newsom will be watching the results in San Francisco's Mission District.