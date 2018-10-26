POLITICS

Mail bomb device addressed to Democrat billionaire Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame

"I'm very grateful to the police and post office for doing such a great job." Tom Steyer spoke out officials' response after a mail bomb device addressed to him was intercepted in Burlingame. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Four more mail bomb devices were found on Friday, bringing the total number of suspicious packages sent to Democratic politicians and critics of Pres. Trump up to 14 across the country.

Two showed up in Northern California -- one in Sacramento addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris and the other in Burlingame, sent to billionaire Democratic activist Tom Steyer.

All of them are crude pipe bombs, made with PVC, and each uses Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz's office as the return address.

The package addressed to Steyer was moved to a San Francisco police facility near the airport after it was discovered at the Burlingame post office on Rollins Road.



ABC7 News was at the post office when that caravan with the package departed. We tracked their progress from the air as it went from Burlingame - roughly 15 miles - to that SFPD location near SFO.

The FBI says that the device has been rendered safe and is now in their possession. They say that it will be preserved for evidence and analyzed.

Explosives technicians were on scene earlier Friday at the USPS location on Rollins Road in Burlingame after receiving reports of the suspicious package.

There was no immediate threat to public safety but officials warned residents to avoid the area of Rollins Road.

ABC7 News caught up with Steyer in San Francisco to ask him his reaction to Friday's events. "I'm very grateful to the police and post office for doing such a great job, very grateful for them keeping everybody safe and apprehending the suspect so quickly. I think they deserve a lot of credit."

The man believed to be responsible for mailing the packages, 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, is a Florida man whose van is plastered with stickers of the president, the American flag and the logo of the Republican National Committee. He was taken into custody on Friday in Florida.

EMBED More News Videos

A San Francisco billionaire political activist is making new waves, spending tens of millions of dollars of his personal wealth to register "millennials" to vote.

