jeff adachi

Manohar Raju to replace Jeff Adachi as SF public defender

EMBED <>More Videos

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced that Manohar "Mano" Raju has been appointed as the city's public defender.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed introduced Manohar Raju at a press conference this morning at city hall as her choice for the office of public defender. He replaces the late Jeff Adachi who died two weeks ago of an apparent heart attack.

"Being a public defender is a calling for me and it is a calling rooted in the spirit of the resiliency of our clients and their families," Raju told the crowd.

Raju has been with the public defender's office for 11 years. He told us he was thrilled when he got the news yesterday that he had been selected.

EXCLUSIVE: Key witness in death investigation of San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi speaks to I-Team

Matt Gonzalez filled in these last two weeks as the interim public defender. He spoke at today's press conference in support of Raju. Afterward, he told ABC7 News he communicated to the mayor about a week ago that he did not want the job. He said he does not plan to run for any elected offices in November.

"I stepped away from politics for a reason and I was not eager to be back in elected office. I like what I am doing very much."

Reporter: "Is this because you might be running for Mayor?" Gonzalez: "No, no absolutely not."

Gonzalez says he also doesn't plan to run for Public Defender. He will stay in his role as Chief Defender in the office.



ABC7 News also caught up with Raju after the press conference and asked him about some of his priorities in his new position.

"Jury diversity issues are important. We are going to look into gang injunctions to see whether that is viable or whether there are people who should be taken off the injunction," Raju said.

He told ABC7 News he has not been sworn in yet. He says he has to get with the mayor's office to figure out when that is going to happen.

Raju will be finishing out Adachi's term. The voters will get to choose the next public defender in November.

See more stories, photos and videos on Jeff Adachi.

twitter ID="1105147462501560320"
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscojeff adachicourtsfpdlondon breedpoliticspolice
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JEFF ADACHI
San Francisco says farewell to public defender Jeff Adachi
Key witness in the death investigation of Jeff Adachi speaks to I-Team
SF public defender Adachi remembered as a warrior for poor, minority communities
EXCLUSIVE: Adachi tried to fire medical examiner heading his death investigation
TOP STORIES
CHP motorcycle officer suffers broken arm in San Mateo crash
Tesla announces more stores will remain open, vehicle prices will rise
Oakland City Council member's son killed in shooting near USC
Accuweather Forecast: Dry pattern begins, weekend spring warmth
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Klay: Need more energy from Golden State fans
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
Show More
Sad tweet of dad's empty donut shop goes viral
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Boy accidentally trapped inside cooler prompts warning
Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater
Antonio Brown to Raiders: Pro sports reacts
More TOP STORIES News