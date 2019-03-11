jeff adachi

Manohar Raju to succeed Jeff Adachi as San Francisco public defender, sources say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed will announce that Manohar "Mano" Raju has been appointed as the city's public defender, sources tell ABC7 News.

Raju will replace Jeff Adachi, who died last month after a medical emergency.

Matt Gonzalez, Adachi's second-in-command, has been running the office. Raju will serve until the November election when the office will be on the ballot.

Mayor Breed is expected to make the official announcement at 9:30 a.m. at San Francisco City Hall.

