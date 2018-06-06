If Mark Leno wins, he would be the first openly gay man to become mayor of San Francisco.To many voters, this is no longer relevant. Leno, who is 66-years-old has instead been focusing on other issues his slogan has been "It's time to shake up City Hall."He has promised to end homelessness by the year 2020. He is big on providing help those homeless people with mental and drug issues a big talk this year for all of the candidates has been building more affordable housing in San Francisco. Leno comes with a lot of experience. He served as a supervisor in San Francisco, then moved on to be an assembly man and then state senator.Facing a possible loss to mayoral candidate London Breed, in May Leno created an alliance with another candidate for mayor, Jane Kim, also a progressive. Both asked people in San Francisco to vote one and two for them, taking advantage of the ranked choice voting system and hoping to keep Breed from winning.Leno is expected to make appearance at Harvey Milk Plaza in the Castro District from 8 to 10 pm to thank supporters, his staff and volunteers.