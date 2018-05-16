POLITICS

Marty Halloran steps down as San Francisco Police Officers Association president

EMBED </>More Videos

Marty Halloran has stepped down as president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association and is being replaced by Vice President Tony Montoya. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Marty Halloran has stepped down as president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association and is being replaced by Vice President Tony Montoya.

Sources tell ABC7 News Halloran had talked about retiring this fall, but apparently decided to act sooner.

Earlier this year, the SFPOA was in contract negotiations with the city, which were characterized as contentious. The contract was approved through arbitration about two weeks ago.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliceSFPDSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News