SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Marty Halloran has stepped down as president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association and is being replaced by Vice President Tony Montoya.
Sources tell ABC7 News Halloran had talked about retiring this fall, but apparently decided to act sooner.
Earlier this year, the SFPOA was in contract negotiations with the city, which were characterized as contentious. The contract was approved through arbitration about two weeks ago.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.