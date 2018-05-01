May Day marches held in Bay Area

May Day protest going on at the Port of Oakland right now. pic.twitter.com/waRDn5btMi — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 1, 2018

Demonstrators took part in May Day marches in parts of the Bay Area Tuesday in honor of International Workers Day.Union members at the Port of Oakland said they are not working Tuesday to bring awareness to workers' rights and police brutality.The May Day protest started at the port with speakers and a rally. By 11:00 a.m, activists started marching to Frank Ogawa Plaza in downtown Oakland.Workers aren't worried about bringing business to a standstill for the day saying, it is time to think about people and not profits.In San Francisco, a noon rally was held on the steps of City Hall. Organizers said they are protesting the privatization of San Francisco's neighborhood community clinics and other worker issues.