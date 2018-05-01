IMMIGRATION

May Day marches held in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Demonstrators took part in a march in parts of the Bay Area Tuesday in honor of International Workers Day. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Demonstrators took part in May Day marches in parts of the Bay Area Tuesday in honor of International Workers Day.

Union members at the Port of Oakland said they are not working Tuesday to bring awareness to workers' rights and police brutality.

The May Day protest started at the port with speakers and a rally. By 11:00 a.m, activists started marching to Frank Ogawa Plaza in downtown Oakland.

Workers aren't worried about bringing business to a standstill for the day saying, it is time to think about people and not profits.


RELATED: Bay Area groups hold protest on May Day in 2017

In San Francisco, a noon rally was held on the steps of City Hall. Organizers said they are protesting the privatization of San Francisco's neighborhood community clinics and other worker issues.

Click here for more stories and videos about immigration.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigration reformimmigrationpoliticssanctuary citiesbay areaequal rightsworking familieseconomysocietyprotestSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FULL LIST: Bay Area May Day events 2017
Bay Area groups plan to protest on May Day
IMMIGRATION
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More immigration
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News