Mayor London Breed says billboard depicting her is 'hurtful, disrespectful' and has 'no place in San Francisco'

Ellen Zhou also ran for mayor last year and told ABC7 news she didn't mean for the billboard to be controversial but for people to focus on her message.



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's the new attraction in the SoMa Sistrict but the mayor of San Francisco is not loving it.When asked if she thinks the billboard is racist, London Breed responded, "I think the billboard speaks for itself. It's unfortunate that it has come to this point and it's actually being displayed," said Mayor London Breed.The billboard depicts Mayor Breed with her feet up, thinking of the homeless, smoking and holding a stack of money. The billboard was paid for by candidate Ellen Zhou, a city social worker who says she's the best option for the job."It is hurtful, it's disrespectful and it is no place, I think, in San Francisco for that kind of divisiveness," said Mayor Breed.Candidate Ellen Zhou responded: "Tell London Breed for people pooping and peeing in our streets - you don't think that's disrespectful for people who pass by? For people who shoot drugs openly... you don't think people feel disgusted," said Zhou.Zhou says she wants San Franciscans to see that there are five other candidates to vote for come November 5. The candidate wants people to focus on her plan: "What do you have to offer to San Francisco? Well, when I become mayor, I will have a legal team to study all the illegal laws that are unethical that is not protecting San Francisco. I will be working with the federal to declare a state of emergency to protect all the homeless people," said Zhou.On Monday morning, Board of Equalization Member Malia Cohen, along with other city leaders, condemned the billboard. Cohen asked for the company that owns the billboard to pull down the ad.Zhou says she's not doing it. "If I had money, I would buy more billboards. I don't have money for billboards," said Zhou.Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the SoMa District, says he wants to denounce the anti-black billboard that has "no place in San Francisco." Haney says he is denouncing Zhou for putting it up.