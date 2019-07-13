'Power and not panic, we will get through this,' Mayor Breed says before planned ICE raids this weekend in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lunchtime on a Friday in the predominately Hispanic neighborhood of the Mission District seemed bare.Restaurants report business is down since the first reports were announced that ICE agents would begin deporting undocumented people.La Palma is one establishment where the lines are typically out the door. Not today on Friday, not in the past week."A lot of people I know are staying home and they don't want to go out. There is a lot of fear," explained Adriana Lahl, who is a regular at La Palma.Surrounded and supported by city officials and immigration advocates, Mayor London Breed reminded people of their rights if ICE shows up at their door."If you are arrested you have the right to remain silent, you have the right to an attorney," Mayor Breed said.In the past week, immigration advocates say they have seen an increase in the number of people detained in Sonoma, Santa Clara and Contra Costa Counties.Hong Mei Pang of the Chinese Affirmative Action says they will be prepared in San Francisco if and when the raids begin."Advocates will monitor and verify enforcement activities around the clock," anticipated Pang.People are encouraged to report anything to the Rapid Response Network hotline which has seen a dramatic increase in the number of calls.Posters with the hotline number included, have been circulating around the Mission."Power and not panic, so that we can get through this, we will get through this," Mayor Breed said.The Mayor gave out two numbers to the public.For legal assistance call 415-581-2360.Hotline 415-200-1548.