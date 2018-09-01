JOHN MCCAIN

Where will John McCain be buried? Next to best friend from Naval Academy

John McCain, the six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, has died at the age of 81, more than a year after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. --
Sen. John McCain will be buried Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery on a peninsula overlooking the Severn River in Annapolis, Maryland. On Aug. 25, his grave was marked where he had written he wanted to be buried - next to his best friend from his Naval Academy days, Adm. Chuck Larson.

On Sunday, the McCain family will travel to his final resting place in Annapolis. At 2 p.m. local time, there will be a private ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy. Senator Lindsey Graham and General David Petraeus will pay tribute.

The longtime senator, who died last weekend at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle with brain cancer, has been honored throughout the week at ceremonies in Arizona and Washington.

