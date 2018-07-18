2018-ELECTION

Measure to split up California pulled pulled from November ballot by State Supreme Court

EMBED </>More Videos

The California Supreme Court has blocked a measure that would divide the state in three from appearing on the November ballot.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The California Supreme Court has blocked a measure that would divide the state in three from appearing on the November ballot.

RELATED: Poll: One third of Californians still support plan to leave the US

The court's ruling states that because there are questions about the proposition's validity, the potential harm of putting it on the ballot now outweighs concerns about delaying the vote until a future election

Prop 9 qualified for the November ballot last month.

RELATED: Plenty of obstacles remain if voters decide to split California in 3

The proposal, led by venture capitalist Tim Draper, would split the country's most populous state into three new states of near-equal population: Northern California, California and Southern California, according to the proposal.

Northern California would include cities between the Bay Area and the Oregon border. Southern California would begin in Fresno and cover most of the southern state. The "new" California would cover Los Angeles County and much of the coast below San Francisco Bay, the proposal said.

Opponents sued arguing the proposal abolishes the state constitution, which cannot be done in a ballot initiative.

Watch ABC7 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsstate politicsballot measureelectionscalifornia legislationvotingelection 2018california supreme courtcourt casesupreme court2018-electionCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Proposal to split California into three states makes November ballot
Plenty of obstacles remain if voters decide to split California in 3
Plan to split CA into 3 states eligible for November ballot
Plan to split CA into 3 states submits signatures
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
Poll: One third of Californians still support plan to leave the US
Group plans to re-file petition to make California independent nation
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
2018-ELECTION
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Feinsten snubbed as CA Democratic Party endorses de Leon
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
Young Republicans reportedly booted from Uber over backseat politics
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
President Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
More Politics
Top Stories
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
San Bernardino infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
Show More
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
Scammer takes last dollars of elderly Palo Alto woman, daughter
More News