MEXICO

Mexico gives leftist Lopez Obrador big presidential win

EMBED </>More Videos

Angry and frustrated over corruption and violence, Mexican voters delivered a tidal wave presidential election victory to leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, giving him a broad mandate to upend the political establishment and govern for the poor. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
MEXICO CITY (KGO) --
A new era for Mexico after a historic turnout in Sunday's presidential election.

Voters elected a new leader hoping to bring an end to corruption and violence that has plagued the country in recent years.
RELATED: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador elected president of Mexico

With close to 63 percent of voter turnout -- Mexicans overwhelming backed Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Mexico's first leftist president in decades claimed victory as he signaled an era of change. "It was my first time voting in Mexico," said Manuel Gomez. He has just gotten off a flight from Mexico at Mineta San Jose International Airport.

Some still with the ink print on their finger showing they cast a ballot.

"It was a big step right there I think we're going in the right direction," said Rogelio Parocua of Stockton.

RELATED: Hundreds protest Trump's family separation policy in SF

A populist candidate, Lopez Obrador ran on an anti-establishment platform calling for an end to corruption, poverty and crime.

"The election of Lopez Obrador signals a real frustration on the part of the Mexican people and a willingness to try something radically different," said Roberto Gonzalez, a sociocultural anthropologist, and professor at San Jose State University. He's closely followed the election and says we might see a change in U.S. - Mexico relations.

"I think it's gonna mean for Mexico that it takes a much tougher stance on the U.S. and refuses to be intimidated by current administration remarks on Mexico," said Gonzalez.

President Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Lopez Obrador, saying "there's much to be done that will benefit both" countries.

Lopez Obrador will take office December 1.

For more stories, photos, and video on Mexico, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmexicoelectionu.s. & worldpresidential raceelectionselection 2018Mexico
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEXICO
New questions raised on ICE arrest of man driving pregnant wife to hospital
ICE agents detain SoCal man while he takes pregnant wife to hospital
Volunteers share their experiences from border immigration centers
Tourists stranded in Mexico after airline ends service
Bay Area women recall visit to respite center in Texas
More mexico
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News