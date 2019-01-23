POLITICS

Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, postpones testimony before Congress due to threats

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (Craig Ruttle)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer is postponing his public testimony to Congress.

Michael Cohen won't appear as scheduled before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Feb. 7.

Cohen's adviser Lanny Davis says the delay is on the advice of Cohen's lawyers because Cohen's still cooperating in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Davis also says Cohen has received threats.

The Democratic-led committee is investigating hush-money payments during the 2016 campaign to silence women who claimed to have had sex with Trump. Prosecutors say Trump directed Cohen to make the payments as a way to quash potential scandals during the campaign.

Trump's denied having an affair.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his role in a Trump business proposal in Russia considered during the campaign.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmichael cohenPresident Donald Trumptrialcourtcourt casecongressrussiaWashington DCNew York
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump affirms plan to deliver State of Union despite Pelosi's request to postpone
Trump's new slogan: 'Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall'
A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg forms committee for 2020 presidential run
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: San Francisco police giving update after arrest in beating of grandmother
Trump affirms plan to deliver State of Union despite Pelosi's request to postpone
Trump's new slogan: 'Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall'
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
LAUSD strike: Teachers head back to school after reaching deal
PHOTOS: Self-driving cars opening window to re-imagining design, use of interiors
Survey ranks California among worst states to drive in
Accuweather Forecast: Cooler weather moves into Bay Area
Show More
Mom in hospital not aware her kids are dead: victim's father
Company selling tissues pre-infected with germs for $80
Gender reveal lasagna is a thing
Working mothers sue AC Transit for pregnancy discrimination
Berkeley unanimously passes disposable foodware and litter ordinance
More News