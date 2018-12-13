PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to speak exclusively with George Stephanopoulos on 'Good Morning America'

EMBED </>More Videos

Following his sentencing, President Donald Trump's longtime former lawyer Michael Cohen will speak exclusively with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America." (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

NEW YORK --
Following his sentencing to three years in prison, President Donald Trump's longtime former lawyer Michael Cohen will speak exclusively with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" tomorrow.

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III said on Wednesday that Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress and arranging illicit payments to silence women who posed a risk to Trump's presidential campaign.

The judge rejected arguments by Cohen's lawyers that he should be spared jail time because he cooperated in multiple federal investigations involving Trump.

RELATED: Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen?

Cohen said his "blind loyalty" to Trump made him feel a duty to "cover up" the president's "dirty deeds."

Cohen's crimes included evading $1.4 million in taxes and misleading Congress about his talks with Russians about a Trump skyscraper project in Moscow.


Trump had called for a tough sentence for Cohen, whom he labeled a liar.

Cohen will speak with George Stephanopoulos about what the president has been saying about him recently and his recent sentencing.

Watch the exclusive interview on "Good Morning America" at 7 a.m. ET/PST.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmichael cohendonald trumpsentencingu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpgood morning americaNew York
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Jose Canseco wants to be President Trump's next Chief of Staff
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
San Francisco reflects on William Newsom's legacy
Jose Canseco wants to be President Trump's next Chief of Staff
SF's Police Chief wants officers to be more humane in treatment of detainees
Justice William Newsom, father of Gavin Newsom, dies at age 84
More Politics
Top Stories
Stephen Curry expresses regret, apologizes over moon landing comments
FBI deems bomb threats in SF, nationwide 'not credible'
CHP cracks down on Bay Area carpool, express lane cheats
Adopted NC boy spends birthday finding forever homes for other kids
FDA eliminates 3 CA counties as possible E. coli source
Raiders fans react to 2019 Coliseum drama
Evanston Hospital welcomes first male baby cuddler
Apple to build $1 billion campus in Austin as part of U.S. expansion
Show More
Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on NY subway
Toyota recalls 70,000 vehicles to replace air bag inflators
Multi-vehicle crash blocks westbound Caldecott Tunnel bore
Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including California
Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test
More News