SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Here's a look at the latest 2018 midterm election results, polls and coverage including Senate and House races, California gubernatorial race and propositions and local measures.
>>> California and Bay Area election results here
>>> National election results here
You'll find all of ABC7 News' election-related content below. And a real-time look at the results online and on TV.
Full coverage on the 2018 election at abc7news.com/election.
MIDTERM ELECTION STORIES & VIDEOS:
- National election results here
- California and Bay Area election results here
- Midterm Results by State from ABC News, FiveThirtyEight
- Gavin Newsom projected to defeat John Cox to become California governor
- Voters approve Prop C plan to tackle homeless crisis in SF
- Democrats projected to win house Majority
- Prop 8 would cap revenue for kidney dialysis centers
- Prop 6 CA gas tax repeal considered one of most contentious issues on ballot
- Prop 7 to allow Daylight Saving Time change approved in California
- Californians reject rent control expansion initiative aimed at state's housing crisis
- Prop 7 to allow Daylight Saving Time change approved in California
- Sen. Ted Cruz holds on to win re-election and beat Rep. Beto O'Rourke in Texas Senate race
- Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
- Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will 'strive for American bi-partisanship'
- ABC News projects U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein wins re-election for fifth full term in Washington
- Election 2018 diversity: These candidates claimed historic victories on Tuesday
- Heidi Heitkamp loses Senate seat in North Dakota to Kevin Cramer
- Andrew Gillum concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida governor race
- Have a problem at the polls? Here's what to do
- Clerk jailed over gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid in Kentucky
- How to watch midterm results on Election Day on ABC7
- Get these Election Day deals and discounts to celebrate voting
- Competitive Races & Controversial Issues: What to watch out for in Bay Area's November midterm elections
- A look at California gubernatorial candidate John Cox
- A look at California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom
- Midterm Senate, governor races to keep an eye on
- What is a blue wave? Will there be a blue wave in the midterms?
- California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom votes in Larkspur
- MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayoral race
- MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland City Council race
- Bay Area companies offering free, discounted rides to polling places on Election Day
- These candidates would make history on Tuesday if they win
- Day before election Cox and Newsom make final efforts to reach voters
- Parkland shooting survivors vote for the first time
- Who should recount elections: people ... or machines?
- California's Proposition 8: A look at both sides
- Santa Clara County reports record voter registration numbers ahead of 2018 midterm election
- Residents vote early in San Francisco, MC Hammer brings star power to support Libby Schaaf in Oakland
- Why do we have midterm elections between presidential election years?
- Santa Clara County Sheriff: Political favors for support?
- Midterm Senate, governor races to keep an eye on
- Rent control battle in Santa Cruz heats up as "racially charged" fliers are circulated
- Gas tax proposition puts $52 billion in road and bridge work at risk
- 'Gray army' reaches millennial voters the old-fashioned way
- Midterm Senate, governor races to keep an eye on
- Record number of Californians registered to vote in 2018 midterms
- Santa Clara County Sheriff: Political favors for support?
- Rent control battle in Santa Cruz heats up as "racially charged" fliers are circulated
- Gas tax proposition puts $52 billion in road and bridge work at risk
- Dianne Feinstein, Kevin de Leon have 1st and only debate ahead of midterm election
- Are you registered to vote? Check here
- Saleforce's Marc Benioff pushes for Proposition C in San Francisco
- 'No on Prop C' spokesperson explains why it isn't answer to homelessness in San Francisco
- Latest poll shows how the race for California governor and senator is shaping up
- What is a blue wave? Will there be a blue wave in the midterms?
- How to watch midterm election results, ABC News live coverage on Election Day
- Faith and civil rights leaders held rally in Oakland in favor of Prop 10
- California Republican Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox sits down for ABC7 News interview
- Central Valley political ads attack candidates and Bay Area
- Prop 6 campaigning heats up 15 days before election
- What do you do with political mail? As midterms near, mailers are on overdrive