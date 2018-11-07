2018-ELECTION

Midterm election results and coverage for US, California November voting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here's a look at the latest 2018 midterm election results, polls and coverage including Senate and House races, California gubernatorial race and propositions and local measures.

>>> California and Bay Area election results here

>>> National election results here

You'll find all of ABC7 News' election-related content below. And a real-time look at the results online and on TV.

Full coverage on the 2018 election at abc7news.com/election.

MIDTERM ELECTION STORIES & VIDEOS:
Top Stories
Gavin Newsom projected to defeat John Cox to become California governor
2018 MIDTERMS: Election results for California, Bay Area here
2018 MIDTERMS: National election results here
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf out to early lead
Republican candidate for governor John Cox delivers concession speech
Voters approve Prop C plan to tackle homeless crisis in SF
CA voters reject Prop 6 plan to repeal fuel tax hike
CA rejects rent control expansion initiative aimed at state's housing crisis
Pelosi says Democrats will strive for bi-partisanship
Laurie Smith appears to be headed for re-election as Santa Clara County Sheriff
Prop 7 to allow Daylight Saving Time change approved in CA
CRUZ RE-ELECTED: Texas senator holds on to beat O'Rourke
ABC News projects Rep. Devin Nunes will retain his seat, defeating Andrew Janz
