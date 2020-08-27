RNC 2020

RNC 2020: Mike Pence's comments on killing of Oakland federal officer David Patrick Underwood are misleading

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During his speech to the Republican National Convention, where he condemned riots and looting across the country, Vice President Mike Pence drew attention to California by paying tribute to David Patrick Underwood -- the federal protective service officer killed earlier this summer in Oakland.

Mr. Pence specifically mentioned Underwood's sister, Angela, who attended the speech at Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

RELATED: Federal officer shooting suspects Steven Carrillo, Robert Justus 'came to Oakland to kill cops,' FBI says

"Angela, we say to you, we grieve with your family," Mr. Pence said, as she nodded, "And America will never forget or fail to honor officer Dave Patrick Underwood."

The vice president made the tribute while speaking about his commitment to law enforcement and calling for an end to violence across the country. But his remarks about Underwood were also misleading.



Mr. Pence said Underwood "was shot and killed during the riots in Oakland," suggesting he was killed during a protest following the shooting of George Floyd. The vice president did not mention that the man accused of killing Underwood, Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, is believed to have links to the extremist "boogaloo" movement and used the protests as a cover to carry out his attack.

RNC 2020: Pence denounces violence in Republican convention speech

According to law enforcement, in May, Carrillo and Richard Justus allegedly pulled up in a white van alongside a guard shack at the federal courthouse in Oakland and shot and killed Underwood, critically injuring his partner. They allegedly fled the scene, which was near where protests were taking place in the wake of George Floyd's death, setting off an eight-day manhunt.

"We believe Carrillo and Justice chose this date because the planned protest in Oakland provided an opportunity for them to target multiple law enforcement personnel and avoid apprehension to the large crowds attending the demonstrations, as described in detail in the complaint," John Bennett, FBI special agent in charge of the San Francisco field office said at a press conference after an arrest was made.



Carrillo, according to federal prosecutors, was linked to a little known but emerging movement called "boogaloo." They also go by "boogaloo bois" or "boogaloo boys." The federal complaint alleged he went to Oakland with an accomplice intending to kill cops.

Mr. Pence did not address the racial unrest happening across the country during his speech Wednesday night. When speaking about Underwood, he said his "heroism is emblematic of the heroes that serve in blue every day."

"The American people know we don't have to choose between supporting law enforcement and standing with our African-American neighbors to improve the quality of their lives, education, jobs, and safety," he said.

WATCH: David Patrick Underwood's family and friends talk to ABC7's Anser Hassan before Underwood's memorial
EMBED More News Videos

A public memorial service was held for Federal Protective Service Officer Patrick Underwood who was killed outside the Federal Building in Oakland.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsoaklandpolice officer killedprotestpolice shootingvice president mike pencemike pencepolice officer shotu.s. & worldrnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RNC 2020
Pence denounces violence in Republican convention speech
RNC night 3 speakers include Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
Fact checking claims made during the RNC, DNC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Agitators' turn Jacob Blake protest violent in Oakland
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Wildfire updates: CZU Complex Fire grows 196 acres overnight
Louisiana teen killed by falling tree during Hurricane Laura
NBA players decide to resume playoffs, sources tell ESPN
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Show More
Hurricane Laura moves inland with 85 mph winds
COVID-19 impacting SB fire evacuees trying to find shelter
CA National Guard arrives in NB to fight LNU Complex Fire
CDC's COVID-19 testing guidance is 'bizarre', Bay Area health official says
CA preparing for 'twindemic' as flu season approaches, Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News