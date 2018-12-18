POLITICS

Mom of 2-year-old on life support at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland granted US visa

Abdullah is seen in this undated image. (CAIR Sacramento Valley)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A Yemeni mother of a 2-year-old boy on life support at an Oakland hospital has been granted a U.S. visa, the family's attorney says.

RELATED: Family pleads for waiver to allow Yemeni mom to visit dying 2-year-old at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland

Shaima Swileh is currently in Egypt, and is now able to visit her son Abdullah at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

Abdullah, who turned 2 years old last week, has a genetic brain condition that has worsened. His father brought him to the U.S. earlier this year. Both Abdullah and his father are U.S. citizens.

Swileh, however, is a Yemeni national and was unable to visit under President Donald Trump's travel ban, which applies to mostly Muslim majority nations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfamilyhealthchildren's healthu.s. & worldtravelbanPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpSacramentoOaklandUCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Travel ban keeps Yemeni mom from sick child in Oakland
14th Amendment controversy: Can Pres. Trump change the Constitution?
Deported Oakland nurse returns to U.S. in time for the holidays
POLITICS
LIVE: Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to be sentenced
Vietnamese refugees in South Bay fear potential deportation
New California laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2019
Travel ban keeps Yemeni mom from sick child in Oakland
More Politics
Top Stories
High Surf Advisory in effect for Bay Area coastline
LIVE: Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to be sentenced
Accuweather Forecast: Mild today and tomorrow
Chicago mourns 2 police officers fatally struck by train while chasing a suspect
What it's like to wipe out on a 50 foot wave
Surgeon General calls for 'aggressive steps' to slow e-cig popularity
CBS denies $120 million severance payout to former CEO Les Moonves
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
Show More
New California laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2019
Child abuse climbs after Friday report cards, study finds
Surfers brave monster Mavericks waves, despite no competition
STUDY: Largest ever recorded increase in adolescent vaping
Vietnamese refugees in South Bay fear potential deportation
More News