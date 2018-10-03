More fallout after President Trump mocks Christine Blasey Ford's testimony

There's more fallout Wednesday after President Trump criticized the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the Palo Alto resident who says she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.When Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, she said she was 100 percent certain that Kavanaugh was her attacker: "Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two (men), and their having fun at my expense."President Trump initially called her testimony credible, but he shared a different tune Tuesday night as he mocked her during a political rally in Mississippi: "How did you get home? 'I don't remember.' How did you get there? 'I don't remember.' Where is the place? 'I don't remember.' How many years ago was it? 'I don't know,'" said Trump.The comments left many in disbelief, including Senator Kamala Harris: "Inappropriate is not descriptive enough. It's mean. It's mean, and it's completely without any level of empathy."In Palo Alto, some community members were appalled by the president's rhetoric."This is bullying behavior, that he's not only condoning, but inciting," said Linda Henigin, Palo Alto resident. "He was riling up a mob behind him, and we teach our children not to behave this way."ABC7 News also spoke with Stanford law professor Michele Dauber, who recently launched the Enough is Enough Voter Project, a political action committee committed to making violence against women a voting issue."This is really problematic, because when the president of the United States is attacking a very credible sexual assault victim like this, what it does is it chills the willingness of any other sexual assault or sexual harassment victim to come forward," says Dauber.Wednesday morning, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended the president.Sanders said: "The president was stating the facts, and frankly facts that were included in Special Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell's report."