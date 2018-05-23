SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING

More families of slain Sandy Hook children sue right-wing radio host Alex Jones

(WPVI)

HARTFORD, Connecticut --
Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing another defamation lawsuit by families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre after he allegedly claimed the shooting was a hoax.

Relatives of six of the 26 victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school sued Jones in Bridgeport Superior Court in Connecticut on Wednesday. The families of two other victims filed similar lawsuits last month in Travis County, Texas, where Jones' media company, Infowars, is based.

A gunman killed 20 first-graders and six educators in December 2012 at the Newtown, Connecticut, school. The gunman, Adam Lanza, fatally shot his mother before driving to the school to carry out the massacre and then killed himself.

RELATED: Connecticut, nation mark 5 years since Sandy Hook massacre
EMBED More News Videos

Flags are flying at half-staff Thursday in Connecticut, marking five years since the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.



The families say Jones' comments have tormented them and subjected them to harassment and death threats.

"While the nation recoiled at the terrible reality of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Alex Jones saw an opportunity," said the families' attorney Josh Koskoff. "He went on a sustained attack that has lasted for years, accusing shattered family members of being actors, stating as fact that the shooting itself was a hoax and inciting others to act on these malicious lies."

The plaintiffs are the parents of four children killed at Sandy Hook - Jacqueline and Mark Barden, parents of Daniel; Nicole and Ian Hockley, parents of Dylan; Francine and David Wheeler, parents of Ben; and Jennifer Hensel and Jeremy Richman, parents of Avielle - as well as Donna Soto, Carlee Soto-Parisi, Carlos Soto and Jillian Soto, the mother and siblings of first-grade teacher Victoria Leigh Soto and Erica Lafferty-Garbatini, the daughter of Sandy Hook Elementary School Principal Dawn Hochsprung. FBI agent Bill Aldenberg is also a plaintiff.

"As a result of Jones' campaign," the families and Aldenberg said they have been "forced to endure malicious and cruel abuse at the hands of ruthless unscrupulous people."
PHOTOS: Remembering Sandy Hook shooting victims


Their lawsuit also names Wolfgang Halbig, a Florida man who founded the now-defunct website SandyHookJustice, his associate Cory Sklanka and Infowars itself.

The lawsuit, filed in Superior Court in Bridgeport, cites Jones' public assertions, including one from September 25, 2014 in which he said video from the day of the shooting showed that the same children were cycled in and out of the school and that no emergency helicopters were sent to the school, and were "clearly staged."

On January 13, 2015 the lawsuit quotes Jones saying, "Yeah, so, Sandy Hook is a synthetic completely fake with actors, in my view, manufactured."

These statements, and others, the plaintiffs called "outrageous, deeply painful and defamatory."

Jones did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday. He has said he believes Sandy Hook "really happened."

The earlier suit involved Neil Heslin, the father of Jesse Lewis, and Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, the parents of Noah Pozner, who filed separate defamation lawsuits seeking more than $1 million in damages.

"Our clients have been tormented for five years by Mr. Jones' ghoulish accusations that they are actors who faked their children's deaths as part of a fraud on the American people. Enough is enough," said Mark Bankston, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

Click here for more videos and stories about Sandy Hook.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssandy hook elementary school shootinglawsuitshootinggun violencegunsConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING
Shoe memorial represents victims of US gun violence
Connecticut, nation mark 5 years since Sandy Hook massacre
Sandy Hook mom rails against Congress after Vegas shooting
Heroic Newtown teacher among those competing on 'Millionaire'
More sandy hook elementary school shooting
POLITICS
San Francisco's mayor takes ride on Muni, demands improvements
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News