IMMIGRATION

Mother, daughter reunited at LAX after being separated at border under Trump policy

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother and daughter separated at the border under the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy have been reunited in Los Angeles. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
A mother and daughter separated at the border under the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy have been reunited in Los Angeles.

Perla Alemengor de Velasquez and her 12-year old daughter had not seen each other in more than a month, since entering the United States from Guatemala seeking asylum.
RELATED: ABC7's Cheryl Jennings travels with Bay Area activists to help immigrant families

Attorney Mario Williams said he is planning to file a class-action lawsuit on behalf of many families like theirs to stop the administration from blocking legitimate asylum seekers from entering the United States.

"The Trump administration continues to double and triple down on a policy that is blatantly unconstitutional," Williams said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfamilyimmigrationPresident Donald Trumpborder wallreunionLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
New questions raised on ICE arrest of man driving pregnant wife to hospital
More immigration
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News