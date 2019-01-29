IMMIGRATION

Honduran mother reunited with baby daughter at SFO after separation at US-Mexico border

An emotional reunion unfolded Tuesday night as a Honduran mother was reunited with her baby daughter after a month-long separation at the U.S.-Mexico border. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
An emotional reunion unfolded at SFO Tuesday night as a Honduran mother was reunited with her baby daughter after a month-long separation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Sindy Flores was overcome with tears and emotion after being reunited with her one-year-old-daughter Gretchen Juliet.

The 23-year-old woman and her daughter were separated last month when the baby was taken from her father at the U.S.-Mexico border after the family escaped Honduras. The child was held at a shelter for migrant children in Texas.

Flores' attorney says she tried to get her daughter back but the federal government kept adding stipulations and requirements for the child's release, including a payment of $4,000 to fly her to San Francisco. The family's plight comes six months after the Trump administration stopped its controversial practice of separating families at the border

"As excited as we are to see Sindy reunite with her baby, it's just one story in this is the humanitarian crisis we need to pay attention to," said Immigration advocate Lisa Castellanos.

Flores talked about how excited she was to see her daughter.

Weeks ago, she was allowed a FaceTime call with her daughter, where the child was seen crying when her mom started speaking.
Flores has two other children she's currently living in San Francisco with a relative and seeking asylum in the U.S.

The case has received a lot of national media attention recently.

ABC7 News reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE for comment on the case, but have not heard back.

