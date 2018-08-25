MUNI

Muni tunnel in San Francisco's Twin Peaks reopens after construction

After being closed for two months for construction, subway service was scheduled to resume at Muni's Twin Peaks tunnel. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
After being closed for two months for construction, subway service resumeed in Muni's Twin Peaks tunnel.



The tunnel provides subway service between Castro and West Portal station.

RELATED: Contractor in Muni tunnel death had record of safety violations, report finds

The project has not been without fault. A worker died on the job.

Mayor London Breed cited the accident in a scathing letter questioning Muni's leadership earlier this week.

For more on San Francisco's Muni, visit this page.
