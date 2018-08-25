Muni tunnel in San Francisco's Twin Peaks reopens after construction

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --After being closed for two months for construction, subway service resumeed in Muni's Twin Peaks tunnel.
ATTN: The #TwinPeaksTunnel is back in service! Regular #subwaysvc is back in business as trains are rolling on the #KIngleside, #LTaraval, and #MOceanview lines!! pic.twitter.com/KebYrXnvCL— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) August 25, 2018
The tunnel provides subway service between Castro and West Portal station.
The project has not been without fault. A worker died on the job.
Mayor London Breed cited the accident in a scathing letter questioning Muni's leadership earlier this week.
