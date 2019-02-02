Nancy Pelosi calls on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to 'do the right thing'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called a photograph on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's yearbook profile page "racist and contrary to fundamental American values."She said Saturday via Twitter that she is joining her colleagues in Virginia in calling for Northam "to do the right thing" so that the people in Virginia can heal and move on.The Virginia Democratic Party on Saturday called on Northam to resign after the photo from a 1984 medical school yearbook surfaced Friday. The photo shows a person in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood.