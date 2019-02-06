Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking

WASHINGTON D.C. --The complicated dynamic between between Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on full display during the State of the Union address.
The president was surrounded by symbols of his emboldened political opposition. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was praised by Democrats for her hard-line negotiating during the shutdown, sat behind Trump as he spoke.
After Trump called for an end to 'revenge politics' between Democrats and Republicans, Pelosi suddenly became more animated with a clap that has the internet talking.
Co-worker: I see we’re running a little late today.— 𝚒𝚊𝚖𝚎𝚋𝚘𝚗𝚢𝚕𝚊𝚚𝚞𝚒𝚜𝚎 (@iamebonylaquise) February 6, 2019
Me: Mind yo bidness. #PelosiClap pic.twitter.com/3QTeXw027Y
When I tell my wife I changed a diaper. pic.twitter.com/N2ncXAuUb2— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 6, 2019
Same energy pic.twitter.com/6WLOGtzF6v— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 6, 2019
