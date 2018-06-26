POLITICS

Napa's Red Hen says business is down after Sarah Sanders incident at Virginia restaurant

Restaurants named Red Hen all over the world are receiving all kinds of unwanted and undeserved negative attention, including a Bay Area restaurant, which says as a result, business was down 30 percent over the weekend. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Restaurants named Red Hen all over the world are receiving all kinds of unwanted and undeserved negative attention, including a Bay Area restaurant, which says as a result, business was down 30 percent over the weekend.

"We got hundreds and hundreds of phone calls saying how nasty we were," said Norm Sawicki who owns the Red Hen Bar and Grill along Hwy 29 in Napa. He says customers are mistaking his Red Hen, for being affiliated with a Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, that made national news last week.

Norm says after the owner of Lexington's Red Hen asked President Trump's press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to leave her restaurant Friday night, a barrage of insults ensued.

Yelp even posted an alert, saying they were "cleaning up" the reviews on Norm's restaurant's page, which came from both sides of the political aisle. "I thought it was very weird. I mean, we're not political here, were open to everybody. And unless you're disorderly, I want you as a customer."

"This morning, I actually googled it 'cause if it had been part of the same company, we wouldn't have come here for dinner," said Jim Alexander who is a regular at Napa's Red Hen Bar and Grill and was pleased to learn the restaurant was independent of the Lexington Red Hen.

"We're Republicans, but when you get to see the people who run our country you respect 'em and you respect that. I'd go see Obama if he ever came here just to see him speak. I'd see Trump if he came here to speak." Alexander along with other Napa Red Hen regulars felt it was wrong and silly for customers to disrespect Norm and his restaurant.

