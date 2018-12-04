GEORGE H.W. BUSH

National Day of Mourning for President George HW Bush: What you need to know

The U.S. flag flies at half staff at the U.S Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 in honor of former President George H.W. Bush. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo)

On Saturday, President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation that Wednesday, Dec. 5 would be a National Day of Mourning to remember former President George H.W. Bush after he died at age 94.

What is a National Day of Mourning?

A National Day of Mourning is an official day recognized by the government for the country to come together and participate in memorial activities. The designation is usually only given in the U.S. after the death of a president.

What is closed on the National Day of Mourning?

Federal offices are closed on Wednesday, as are the major U.S. stock markets, The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. Most government employees will have the day off, some banks may close, and the U.S. Postal Service will not make regular deliveries on Wednesday.

When is President George H.W. Bush's funeral?

Events are being held throughout the week to honor the former president. The state funeral is on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

The second and last funeral will take place on Thursday in Houston.

When was the last time there was a National Day of Mourning for a U.S. president?

The last time there was a National Day of Mourning for a U.S. president was Jan. 2, 2007. Gerald Ford, who was the most recent president to die, passed away on Dec. 26, 2006.

What else can be expected on the National Day of Mourning?

In his proclamation, President Trump said of the day, "I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President George H.W. Bush. I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance."

Also in his proclamation, President Trump directed that flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days in honor of Bush.

RELATED: Full coverage of President George HW Bush's funeral and legacy
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfamous deathsgeorge h.w. bushdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldfuneral
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Pres. George HW Bush reminisces on signing Disabilities Act
Bush 41 reflects on becoming president in intimate video diary
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Bush 41 reflects on becoming president in intimate video diary
Dec. 5 declared National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Accuweather Forecast: Next storm arrives today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Camp Fire victims getting a boost from special batch of beer
Man involved in high-profile Hillsborough murder case asks to leave state
$100 million fix could ease fears about sinking SF Millennium Tower
US-China trade uncertainty fuels market plunge
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Show More
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Cold weather in Lake Tahoe triggers black ice alert
Woman stabbed to death while trying to help homeless woman with baby
3-year-old girl run over, killed in Antioch mall parking lot crash
Disabled woman left alone in airport overnight
More News