Neo-Nazi Senate candidate ejected from California GOP convention

A Neo-Nazi running for U.S. Senate as a Republican, has made a strong showing in recent polls despite the fact GOP leaders are denouncing him. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGO) --
A Neo-Nazi running for U.S. Senate as a Republican, has made a strong showing in recent polls despite the fact GOP leaders are denouncing him.

Controversial candidate Patrick Little was even kicked out of California's Republican convention this weekend in San Diego.

Little posted a video on his campaign website after being kicked out, where he's seen standing on an Israeli flag and then spits on it.

"They just expelled me from the building because I won't serve Israel," Little said.

Little is running against Democrat incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein. A recent poll by SurveyUSA put him in second place with 18 percent of the vote.

Despite that, An official from California's RNC told us in a statement: "We are about to have a board vote on a resolution to condemn this guy, he has no support in the California GOP."

Little's campaign website identifies him as a "white advocate" who favors limiting representation of Jews in government. Many of his online videos have been removed by YouTube because of their offensive nature.

USF political science professor James Taylor isn't surprised by Little's strong showing in polls considering the GOP often concedes races in blue districts, especially in the Feinstein race.

"Mr. Little can't win in California, what he can do is use his number two position for a platform to raise his anti-Semitic profile.

Little did not respond to ABC7's request for comment. So far there has been no comment from Senator Feinstein's campaign.
